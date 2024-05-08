Dive into nature at popular open water swimming spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friday evening open water swimming sessions start on May 10 at Stanwick Lakes, a 750-acre nature reserve and environmental charity located in the heart of the Nene Valley.

Organisers have increased the number of places this year, giving more people the opportunity to take part as the warmer months get under way, from complete novices to experienced open water swimmers.

According to Swim England, the benefits of open water swimming include better sleep and improved mood due to the release of certain hormones. It can also boost the immune system and help to manage long-term health conditions.

Two hour-long sessions will take place on certain Fridays from May through to the end of August, from 5.45pm to 6.45pm and from 6.45pm to 7.45pm, at £5.50 per session. Double sessions can be booked.

Sessions must be booked in advance, but can be booked same day if there are spaces available. Participants are asked to provide their full details at the time of booking to minimise any paperwork lakeside and help swimmers make the most of their session.

The sessions, which will be held in the Brightwater Lake, are open to swimmers aged 12 and older. Swimmers must use a tow float and wear a swim hat, with wetsuit requirements dependent on the temperature.

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes’ Trust Director, said: “We’re excited to welcome open swimmers back on site, whether they’re familiar or new faces. Our accessible open swimming sessions have proved to be very popular in the past, and have been enjoyed by people from all different backgrounds, of all different ages.

“In the past, we’ve had someone training for a Channel swim, along with groups of ladies in fabulous swimming costumes complete with colourful applique swimming hats.

“We do restrict the numbers taking part to help protect the site, so people will need to book in advance to secure a spot.

“As an environmental charity, events like these help us to fund the conservation and preservation of this incredible site, while also offering people the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Stanwick Lakes and all it has to offer.

“So why not sign up with a friend, or come alone for some quiet time, and experience the unique effect of open water swimming on your physical and mental wellbeing. Nothing beats the feeling of moving through the cool water as you watch the sun go down in this spectacular setting.”

Stanwick Lakes, which is near Rushden and is accessed off the A45, is managed as a social enterprise by Rockingham Forest Trust, an environmental charity that works to bring wide-ranging community benefits through creating and conserving special green spaces, and exploring local heritage, in ways which educate, involve and inspire.

Income from visitors directly funds the preservation of Stanwick Lakes, which is a globally important conservation site. It is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), a Special Protection Area (SPA) and a wetland of global importance.