Cyclists on track to raise thousands for homeless charity

The 30-strong group are heading from Northampton to Dover, and then cycling from Calais to Ypres in Belgium and then weaving their way home, peddling across Europe to raise funds for Northampton Hope Centre.

Helping make the charity ride possible is Brackmills based business Atosa Catering Equipment UK Ltd, a catering equipment manufacturer company sponsoring the event and funding a support vehicle, which is transporting first aid kits, tools and spares and supporting the cyclists at every pitstop.

Amita Patel, Senior Accountant at Atosa Catering Equipment UK Ltd, said: “As a company which is based in Northampton we are committed to support the local community, so we are delighted to be sponsoring this Ride For Hope and supporting the cyclists and their fantastic fundraising efforts for Northampton Hope Centre, our charity of the year for 2023.

Ride for Hope group

“We have branches in Europe, so our colleagues will be cheering the cyclists in person when they are passing through the different countries and giving that extra bit of encouragement when fatigue is bound to set in.”

Chief Executive of Brackmills Industrial Estate Business Improvement District (BID), Sara Homer, who is also a trustee of Northampton Hope Centre, added: “A huge thank you to Atosa UK, whose support is invaluable and will help ensure that every penny raised by our amazing cyclists goes to this incredible cause. Brackmills BID is proud to be supporting Ride For Hope and Atosa UK’s sponsorship is making a huge difference.”

Community and Events fundraiser for Hope, Tanya Haji-Miller, said: “The Hope Centre is a community charity and we rely on the generosity of our community to continue the work we do.

“We are so grateful to everyone at Atosa Catering Equipment UK Ltd for their amazing offer to help us with our Ride for Hope event. Not having to pay for help like this means we can spend more money on helping those most in need in our community – those who are homeless, hungry and living in hardship in our community.

“The money we make from Ride for Hope will help support those living on the streets, will help to feed people who cannot afford to do so and will help those living in hardship to gain access to training and education, workshops and support groups.”

Last year’s Ride For Hope saw 30 riders take on an epic cycle ride around Holland and raise more than £20,000k for the Hope Centre.