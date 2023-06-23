Countdown is on for Kettering food and drink festival which will celebrate county's finest produce

Some of the county’s most delicious food and drink will be on offer at a free-to-attend festival in Kettering.

Northamptonshire’s Good Food and Drink Festival returns to Kettering Park Hotel on Sunday, September 24, from 11am to 4pm.

More than 40 exhibitors and 900 food enthusiasts attended the 2022 event and the expectations are for this to rise this year following the success of previous events.

Free tickets can be booked now

The Daniel Thwaites shire horses who welcomed the visiting public will be returning this year together with several well-known local producers including makers of fine bespoke chutneys and preserves, bread producers and a local brewery. The event will include, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan suppliers.

The festival was the vision of the hotel’s general manager Andrew Hollett and brought together by local events management business Polka Dot Events. This year, however, the event will be organised by NNBN, Northamptonshire’s new membership organisation, and supported by Desborough-based Poppy Design Studio.

NNBN director Simon Cox said: “We’re delighted to be leading on this year’s event and working closely with Andrew Hollett at the Kettering Park Hotel & Spa to celebrate the finest of Northamptonshire’s food and drink sector. To support the growth of the festival, NNBN will be leading on the event and we would like to thank Kerry for all her hard work in organising the previous year’s festivals.”

Mr Hollett said: “I have always wanted to hold a food and drink festival at Kettering Park since becoming involved in the food and drink scene through my own passion for all things local and Northamptonshire especially. The quality and variety of producers is amazing, and many items are used on our menus.”