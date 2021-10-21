Corby to host FREE children's pumpkin carving workshop
It's being held next week
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 12:24 pm
Children can have a go at pumpkin carving ahead of Halloween at a free town centre workshop next week.
Corby Town Shopping and Willow Place is hosting the workshop in Willow Place on Saturday, October 30, from 11am to 2pm.
Admission is free and there will be prizes for the best entries.
All the pumpkins for the event have been donated by Corby fruit & veg market trader Elliott’s of Leicester.