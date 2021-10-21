Corby to host FREE children's pumpkin carving workshop

A previous event

Children can have a go at pumpkin carving ahead of Halloween at a free town centre workshop next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby Town Shopping and Willow Place is hosting the workshop in Willow Place on Saturday, October 30, from 11am to 2pm.

Admission is free and there will be prizes for the best entries.