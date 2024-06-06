Paul Harper from Kislingbury, was selected as the winner of our competition to win a pair of VIP tickets to the Sywell Family Airshow on June 22 and 23

Paul Harper, from Kislingbury, has been selected as the winner of our competition to win a pair of VIP tickets to the incredible Sywell Family Airshow, which takes place at the Northamptonshire aerodrome on the weekend of June 22 and 23.

Paul correctly answered our question as to when the Red Arrows are appearing at the show, with his answer of Sunday, June 23.

Paul is an ex-Army serviceman and in 2015 he retired from Northamptonshire Police. He’s very excited about attending what looks to be one of Northamptonshire’s biggest outdoor events of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on his great news, Paul said he “was so pleased, as I never win anything”.

The Sywell Family Airshow takes place on June 22 and 23

He went on to explain that: “My father, who has since passed, served 22 years in the Royal Air Force, so Sywell Aerodrome is close to my heart, but there’s also the fact that It’s the 80th Anniversary of D-Day this month, and there are so many participants at this airshow with history around the operations to liberate Europe in 1944.”

Sywell 2024 will feature a whole host of aircraft in its flying display, but there will also be a great deal to do on the ground, making it a perfect summer day out. There will be a mass formation of legendary Supermarine Spitfires, which will be a sight that will surely prove popular, and these aircraft will also be on the ground to view at close quarters. There will also be a whole range of other vintage aircraft, including types from WWI.

On the Sunday only, the impressive Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, The Red Arrows will be performing a display over Sywell with the team celebrating their Diamond Jubilee year, with the return of nine jets in the famous diamond formation. In addition, the air show will include the debut of a unique wing walking act from Switzerland, that demonstrates a mix of glamour, precision flying and daring performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also aerobatics from one of the UK’s most experienced pilots, with former Air Racing legend, Steve Jones, demonstrating the GB Gamebird aircraft to the extremes of its performance. The show has acts coming from Austria, France, Switzerland and even the USA, so there’s an international mix of aircraft that you’ll not see at other UK venues.

On the ground, there’s also going to be a wealth of entertainment, especially for accompanied under 12s for whom entry to Sywell 2024 is free (a ticket is, however, required). There will be a Red Arrows flight simulator, circus entertainers, inflatable activities, an outdoor climbing wall and a few more surprises for the younger audience too! There’s plenty more for the whole family, including a flight line walk (at a cost of £5 per person, paid on the day), in the morning of each day, that will get you up close to the display aircraft.

Sywell 2024 also includes some quite incredible classic cars and bikes from the world of motor racing with examples from Formula 1, Indycar, Le Mans 24 and Moto GP. The on-site Sywell Aviation Museum will also be open during the Airshow Weekend, which contains some fascinating displays and artifacts to see.