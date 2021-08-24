Community music festival coming to Northamptonshire this weekend for FOUR days of family fun

Kaya Festival comes to Overstone Park this weekend

A family festival celebrating community and diversity is coming to Northamptonshire this weekend after being cancelled twice last year because of coronavirus.

Kaya Festival was supposed to take over Overstone Park for three days in July 2020 before being put back to September and then moved to 2021.

The event, which is also celebrating its 10th birthday having started in Wales in 2011, will now be four days long over the August bank holiday.

Terry Hall from The Specials headlines the Friday night for a DJ set while the Sunday and Monday will be dedicated to world music and community.

Kaya founder Thabani Nyoni said: "It's looking like it's going to be a sunny weekend, it's a feel-good thing so hopefully people come and enjoy themselves.

"I'm excited but I'm nervous as well but I think that's a good thing as it keeps you alert but I'm really happy and I just want to make sure it goes through without any hiccups.

"Hopefully the weather holds up and I think people will want to come up and have a good time."

Among the other acts are Soul Syndicate, The Drones Club, and Beatles Dub Club DJ set plus a 'Queens of Kaya' stage celebrating female artists.

As well as the music, there will be another stage called Kaya Speaks showcasing comedians, poets, spoken word artists and acoustic music.

There will also be rides, arts and craft, food and drink stalls and activities for families to be a part of, plus camping.

Plus strict Covid restrictions will be in place such as plenty of hand santisers, temperature checks, social distancing measures and stewards to ensure they are being adhered to.

Community is at the heart of the festival so 1,000 day tickets have been given to organisations and schools.