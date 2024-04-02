Commemorating the heroes of the Battle of Normandy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is big band music performed by a unique veterans band including bandsmen of our armed forces - all ex professional musicians of the highest standard. The Veterans’ Big Band is a 19-piece band made up of musicians drawn from the Royal Marines Band Service, various Army Bands, and the Royal Air Force Music Service: our Veterans.

The concert will commemorate the anniversary year of the Normandy landings - D Day - the major turning point of the second world war which took place in June 1944 and will take place at 3pm on Saturday 18th May at Park Road Baptist Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three major Rushden and District veterans organisations have joined forces to put on this concert. They are the local branches of the Royal Air Forces Association, the Royal Naval Association, and the Royal British Legion. They have formed a group call the Rushden and District veterans Group to organise this historic event.