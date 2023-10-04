Celebrate World Mental Health Day with Kettering Mind
That could be signing a petition. It could be fundraising for Kettering Mind so we can continue delivering vital services within the local community. Or it could be you taking the first step to support your own or someone else’s mental health.
There are so many different ways to take action this October. Big or small, whatever you do you'll be joining the fight for mental health. Your actions will help to make a real difference.
On the 10th October Kettering Mind staff will be visiting different local venues raising awareness and spreading positive messages. Pop along and see us at any of these locations:
- Kettering Tesco Extra 10:00 – 12:30
- Newlands Centre 13:30 – 16:00
- Desborough Library 10:00 – 11:30
- Burton Latimer Library 12:30 – 14:00
- Rothwell Market Square 15:00 – 16:00