Celebrate World Mental Health Day with Kettering Mind

Tuesday 10th of October is World Mental Health Day. More and more of us are aware of mental health. But so many of us aren’t getting the right support. We’re still facing stigma and discrimination. And the cost of living crisis is only making it harder to look after our mental health. That’s why it’s clear - awareness is just the start. Now it’s time to act.
By Ethan BeadsworthContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
That could be signing a petition. It could be fundraising for Kettering Mind so we can continue delivering vital services within the local community. Or it could be you taking the first step to support your own or someone else’s mental health.

There are so many different ways to take action this October. Big or small, whatever you do you'll be joining the fight for mental health. Your actions will help to make a real difference.

On the 10th October Kettering Mind staff will be visiting different local venues raising awareness and spreading positive messages. Pop along and see us at any of these locations:

  • Kettering Tesco Extra 10:00 – 12:30
  • Newlands Centre 13:30 – 16:00
  • Desborough Library 10:00 – 11:30
  • Burton Latimer Library 12:30 – 14:00
  • Rothwell Market Square 15:00 – 16:00
