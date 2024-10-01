Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 2025 Castle Theatre Wellingborough turns 30 years old. Castle Theatre opened its doors in 1995 on the site of the town’s former cattle market and operated as a community theatre, opening with a community production of ‘Annie’.

They are now coming full circle and have the community at the heart of this celebration. In homage to the Theatre's humble beginnings, they will be putting on their very own version of Annie in April 2025, a part professional, part community project, generously sponsored by North Northamptonshire Council, through Discover Northamptonshire.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Sport, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “We are proud to be supporting Castle Theatre’s 30th birthday celebrations - it's great that they are going back to the beginning of the theatre whilst looking to the future and I want to take this opportunity to say ‘Happy birthday!’. We are proud to support not just Castle Theatre, but all theatres and cultural attractions across the local area.”

As planning gets underway, Castle Theatre are encouraging people to get involved from backstage, to acting on stage, and moving forward, hope this will become a permanent fixture within Castle Theatre’s regular programming.

Castle Theatre turns 30

General Manager Martin Cleverley states “We want this to start a new journey for Castle Theatre and hopefully give us the opportunity to put on an annual production using this new theatre company, and what a great way to start by working alongside Discover Northamptonshire”

30th celebrations have already begun with birthday wishes from well known performers, becoming an NNBN finalist, a ‘Muddy Stiletto’ award win and a rebrand of ‘Castle Arts’, the children’s Theatre, Dance and Drama school.

If you'd like to express your interest, register via the google form where you can also find rehearsal information and show dates https://forms.gle/xuWSNWvFLUpz4QTv8