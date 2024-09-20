Bonfire Night: Fireworks displays taking place across Northamptonshire in 2024

November 5 falls on a Tuesday this year, but most displays will take place over the weekend of Friday November 1 – Sunday November 3.

With the event just weeks away, we have rounded up all the firework displays that have been announced to take part in Northamptonshire this year so far and we will keep adding to this guide as they come in.

Are you hosting a firework display in Northamptonshire this year? If it isn’t already included in the round-up below, please visit our new online portal https://submit.nationalworld.com/ to send us the details and we will include it in our coverage.

Here are 14 firework displays taking place in Northamptonshire for Bonfire Night 2024.

1 . Firework displays in Northamptonshire Many fireworks displays across Northamptonshire have already been announced... Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Duston Mill Duston Mill's Bonfire Spectacular will return on Saturday November 2.There will be two firework displays, to music, plus a funfair, beer tent, food stalls and a live DJ. Tickets can be booked online at £8.50pp or £26 for a family ticket. The on the gate price is £10pp. Visit galaeventsltd.co.uk to book. Photo: Gala Events Photo Sales

3 . Northampton's Annual Fireworks Spectacular Organised by Northampton Town Council, The Racecourse will play host to the town's main firework display. There will be live music, a fire and pyro show, a fun fair, a catering village and Northamptonshire's history of The Gunpowder Plot on the big screens. Entertainment will start from 4pm with fireworks at 6pm. Check out Northampton Town Council's social media pages for more information, when it it released. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Wootton Community Centre The annual display at Wootton Community Centre will take place on Sunday November 3. No further details have been released yet. Keep an eye on the Wootton Parish Council social media pages for any updates. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales