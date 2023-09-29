Bonfire Night: Firework displays taking place across Northamptonshire in 2023

Time to start planning when and where you will watch firework displays this year...

Although it may only seem like summer was last week, autumn is upon us, which means Bonfire Night is just around the corner.

Bonfire Night (November 5) falls on a Sunday this year, so there is sure to be plenty of displays across the weekend.

With the event just weeks away, we have rounded up all the firework displays that have been announced to take part in Northamptonshire this year so far and we will keep adding to this guide as they come in.

Are you hosting a firework display in Northamptonshire this year? If it isn’t already included in the round-up below, please email [email protected] with all the details.

Here are 18 firework displays taking place in Northamptonshire for Bonfire Night 2023.

Firework displays in Northamptonshire 2023 There are already plenty of firework display events in the county's calendar, with more to come.

Fireworks Spectacular at the Racecourse The town council's annual Fireworks Spectacular will take place on Sunday November 5 at the Racecourse. Entertainment will take place from 4pm and fireworks will start at 6pm. There will be a fun fair, a fire and pyro show, live music and more. More information will be posted on the Northampton Town Council website in due course.

Movie Spectacular Fireworks at Duston Mill The movie themed firework display will take place from 4pm on Saturday November 4 at Duston Mill in Sixfields. Gala Fireworks - newly crowned champions of Belvoir Castle Firework Champions Event 2023 - will be in charge of the display. There will also be a huge bonfire, fairground, various food tents and more. Early bird tickets are available on ticket source for £5.

Boughton Bonfire & Firework Display The annual Boughton display and bonfire will take place in the village pocket park on Saturday November 4. The event will start at 4pm and finish at 7pm, with last entry at 5.30pm. Tickets are £5.50 per person or a group ticket for four people priced at £19.25. Tickets are on sale on Skiddle now.