Big crowds expected as locomotive set to steam through Northamptonshire

The Jubilee class locomotive 45596 Bahamas steam train. Photo: PAUL DAVIES

Steam fans will be able to catch a glimpse of a famous locomotive at sunset when it passes through the county in June.

A train hauled by Jubilee Class 5596 Bahamas will go over Harringworth Viaduct, through Corby, stop at Kettering and pass through Wellingborough on a journey from York to London.

The steam run, being put on by The Railway Touring Company, takes place on Saturday, June 11.

Current estimated timings say the locomotive will arrive in Kettering at about 9.26pm.

Gretton’s David Fursdon, from Friends of Harringworth Viaduct, said: "It’s a welcome return for Bahamas which passed through Kettering last year.

"It brought out probably the highest attendance I have ever seen at Kettering station for a steam locomotive.

"We’ve had a tricky couple of years with the steam tours and people seem keen to get out and about again.

"Hopefully this will bring the crowds out.”

Bahamas, named after the West Indian country, was built in 1934 but was withdrawn from the line in 1966.

It was saved from the scrapheap after a preservation society raised the money to buy it.

After returning to the line and then being withdraw again it spent many years both in storage and on public display.

The locomotive returned to the mainline in 2019 after another overhaul project, which began in 2013.

The June 11 trip between Ealing Broadway and York will see the morning outward journey through Northamptonshire be diesel hauled, with Bahamas being attached for a steam hauled run at Leicester station.

The return journey to Ealing Broadway in the evening will be steam hauled by Bahamas.