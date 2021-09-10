Beer, scarecrows and Pride: What's on in Northamptonshire this weekend

2. Harpole Scarecrow Festival

Venture into Harpole on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12 from 12pm to 5pm. Follow the signs and park your car and enjoy a walking tour of all the scarecrows on display in the village! There will be lots of fun activities and a prize will be given out to the best scarecrow. There will also be a special toadstall trail for children where they will find a magical fairy garden at the end of it! There will also be stalls for residents to browse and enjoy. There is £3 entry for adults and children go free.

Photo: Harpole Scarecrow Festival