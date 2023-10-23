Bedfordshire homelessness charity’s sponsored walk raises £750 for Wellingborough charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmaus’s Karl, Andy and staff member Adam, put their best feet forward for the walk organised by Karl at the end of last month. They completed a return trip from the Emmaus Village Carlton community to the Fellowship’s Daylight Veggie Patch in Wollaston, clocking up over 20 miles in total.

Sarah Heighton, Operations Manager for the Daylight Centre said: “A big thank you to Karl and Emmaus for their support in raising vital funds for the Daylight Centre. Karl organised and performed a sponsored walk from Emmaus in Carlton to our Veggie Patch in Wollaston, and back again.

“This is around a 20-mile walk, which Karl achieved in only a few hours. Karl’s efforts have helped raise £750 that he is kindly donating to the Daylight Centre. Amazing achievement Karl, well done!”

Fundraising in mutual fellowship - the walkers and teams at the Fellowship’s Daylight Veggie Patch

The Daylight Centre supports people affected by homelessness, poverty and social exclusion, running a community support hub, a food bank, charity shop and Veggie Patch with community cafe. All of which supports vulnerable people to lead healthier, happier, independent and purposeful lives.

Karl said about the walk: “It was an idea that came about at one of our Emmaus meetings on the first of each month when we choose charities to support.

“I heard that the Daylight Centre had been seriously struggling due to current pressures, and the council making cuts and so on. When I heard this, I put all my time and energy into planning this walk for them as they do such fantastic work.

“The day was amazing and a great team effort, we felt like we’d made a difference that day. We had great weather for it too.

Pictured on the walk are Andy, Karl, Adam and James.

“The Daylight Centre have been very appreciative of what I’ve done, which means a lot. It was just a good feeling to do it. It’s the third sponsored walk I’ve done – I did one for the Milton Keynes Winter Night Shelter and one for Emmaus.”

Karl thanked everybody kind enough to sponsor his team and also Matt from the local Co-op who donated water to the team for the walk, keeping them hydrated during the warm weather.

Karl, who has been an Emmaus companion (a formerly homeless person supported by the charity) for around two and a half years, works for the maintenance team, decorating and repairing community rooms and buildings.

Emmaus has helped Karl achieve his level two painter and decorator qualification and is supporting his aims to complete a plumbing course next year.

Karl and Jo at the Veggie Patch

“I’m looking forward to getting a few more skills under my belt. Emmaus has done a lot for me, I’m really grateful for the support,” he said.

“I’ve got another sponsored walk planned for around the same time next year for the Beford Food Bank, so that’s the next one in the pipeline. My first two walks covered about 76 miles which really took it out of me. I thought I’d break it up a bit this time.”

Find out more about Emmaus Village Carlton by visiting: https://emmaus.org.uk/village-carlton/.