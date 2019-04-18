Be the first to see restored tapestry at Kettering stately home

Visitors to Boughton House this Easter will be the first to view its newly restored Fire tapestry.

The Northamptonshire home of the Duke of Buccleuch is gearing up for its first public opening of the year over the Bank Holiday weekend (20th – 22nd April), with one of its celebrated Mortlake works tapestries returning to the House’s Great Hall for the occasion.

“Fire” is one of four 17th century Elements tapestries created at the renowned London tapestry works for Ralph Montagu of Boughton. Its restoration follows that of Water and Air, with Earth now with conservators De Wit for repair.

Charles Lister, Property Manager at Boughton House, said: “The return of the Fire tapestry should certainly spark interest this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

“We are delighted to be opening our historic doors to visitors again and encourage them to soak up the delights of the beautiful Boughton House, a home to the celebrated Buccleuch Art Collection and which is, in many ways, a time capsule of 17th and 18th century aesthetics.”

Visitors to Boughton during the special opening are invited to build their own bespoke journey through the House’s impressive ground floor. Knowledgeable guides will be positioned around the House to provide additional insights into the House’s rich history, and an in-depth Boughton House guidebook will be on sale from the gift shop.

A huge array of celebrated art, including works by great masters such as El Greco, Van Dyck, Batoni and Gainsborough, can be enjoyed on a self-guided tour, including a portrait of Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough (who was depicted on screen as one of the principal characters of the Oscar-winning film, The Favourite).

Visitors can also journey beyond the House into wider Designed Landscape and formal Gardens, where further conservation works have seen significant lime tree replanting in recent months, as well as the instatement of a new bee enclosure.

Charles added: “Our free-flow tours are very popular among visitors who want to linger for longer over our celebrated artworks and enjoy this splendid house at their own pace.”

Visitors can also enjoy excellent food in the 18th century stable block and peruse the gift shop’s wide variety of crafts, food, jewellery and books.

Boughton House will open to the public from 20th – 22nd April from 12pm - 5pm, with last entry at 4pm. Visitors can also access the House’s celebrated Armoury and Gardens.

Entry to the House and Gardens costs £10 per adult, £8 for children and £30 for a family of four. Gardens only entry is £5 for adults, £3 for children and £14 for a family of four.

The House and Gardens will open again for the late May Bank Holiday (25th – 27th May).

To find out more, contact Boughton House on 01536 515 731 or email info@boughtonhouse.co.uk.