Annual Chichele Garden Fair on Saturday May 25th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Higham Ferrers Tourism's forthcoming Chichele Garden Fair might not be quite Chelsea Flower Show, but it's bound to attract garden lovers from near and far.

The Garden Fair '' is a nice home - grown event and we always get a good crowd'', said organiser Carol Fitzgerald, a member of the Tourism Committee and chair of the Chichele College Management Committee, a Tourism sub-committee.

The annual Chichele Garden Fair is being held at the Town's medieval Chichele College and the neighbouring Duchy Barn garden on Saturday 25th May from 9am to 3pm- and the excitement is mounting as stallholders prepare their garden-related wares, the children's art competition entries are collected for judging and the 13 schools and organisers which have entered the inaugural wheelbarrow competition, plant their entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wheelbarrow competition is expected to be a big drawcard with Carol saying it had attracted '' a nice spread of schools and organisations''.

Ferrers School 6th formers Grace and Niall make a start on their entry in the wheelbarrow comp.

The theme for the wheelbarrow competition is '' Walking on the Wildside'' with entrants expected to feature flowers and pollinating insects.

The town's Ferrers school will be submitting three wheelbarrow entries, and one of them, designed by the Sixth Form Leadership Team, gave us a sneak preview of their entry this week.

They had already done their research and had designed their wheelbarrow to reflect the unique identity of their sixth form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Called, ''Anita's Bee Cafe '' their entry features their sixth form colours and pays tribute to their sixth form coffee shop.

It aims to promote the love of bees which produce up to a third of our food supply, increase fruit and vegetable production and help to prevent soil erosion.

Esther Gray, the school's vice principal who oversees the sixth form with its head Helen Prince, said that the wheelbarrow competition was a lovely project as it enabled the school to take part in a local community event.

The sixth-formers are keen on environmental issues and climate change and she was hoping that they would eventually qualify for the Carbon Literacy Certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''They would then become role models for the school'', she said.

The prize for the winning wheelbarrow entry will be a bespoke bug hotel, made by skilled craftsman Peter Bond.

Another top attraction will be visiting weaver, Bob Lever, who will demonstrate how to create different creatures from willow, and also attracting interest in the Chichele College will be the children's art display.

The town's new Mayor Councillor Vijay Paul, attending his first Higham Ferrers function, will present prizes to the winning children at 2-30pm. The competition which attracted some 350 entries from one school- the Higham Ferrers Junior School- is being sponsored by the local Wilson Browne solicitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Chichele Garden Fair coincides with the town's monthly Farmers Market, visitors will also be able to hear the bells of the nearby St Mary's Church.