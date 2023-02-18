Alternative market and toy fair coming to Kettering
Pop down next weekend to the events, which are free to enter
Those looking to buy something a little bit different will be able to do so when Kettering holds an alternative market next weekend.
The Yards in Market Street is hosting the outdoor event from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, February 25, with craft stalls and music.
Items on offer for visitors will include handmade gothic toys, jewellery, tattoo art, accessories, artwork and more macabre goods.
It’s one of two new regular monthly events taking place at the independent shopping area, with the second also taking place indoors there at the same time on February 25.
An indoor toy and collectors fair will see a selection of collectable toys on offer.
There will also be pop culture items on sale at Kitsch Mitch and vintage clothing from KSN.
Entrance to the events is free and visitors will also be able to buy food and drink.