Oakley Vale Community Centre in Corby is hosting Christmas Carols around the tree this evening (Friday, December 15).

The event will take place at the community centre in Butland Road, starting at 6pm.

The event promises a festive evening with performances from members of Corby Silver Band, The Twelve Days Of Christmas read by Judy Caine, a choir led by the world renowned Carly-Jayne Battrick, and a chance to meet Santa in his grotto.

The event is on this evening (Friday, December 15)

At the event, there will also be a light switch-on which will be done by the mayor of Corby, Councillor Leanne Buckingham.

Refreshments, including hot drinks and mince pies, will be available for those who attend.

Speaking with the Northants Telegraph last month, Oakley Vale Community Centre chairman, Peter Moden said: “This was absolutely awesome last year, and this year will be even more special.

“So come and join us, visit father Christmas in his grotto, a great photo opportunity for the children and adults, enjoy warm mince pies and coffee, listen to the Sarah-Jayne Choir, backed by the superb Silver Band, and enjoy a fabulous funny reading of the Twelve days of Christmas.”

The Christmas Fayre earlier this month

Earlier this month (Saturday, December 2), the community centre held its very first Christmas Fayre, in which they had more than 35 stalls of local crafters selling unique handcrafted Christmas gifts.

The day saw around 750 visitors to the centre throughout the day, leaving the organisers thoroughly pleased.

The event was a huge undertaking with the planning and organising done by Peter and the Committee, who showed the true spirit of community involvement and dedication.

Alice Dawn, Retail manager of Tesco Express at Oakley Vale Corby and Jeff Ford, Retail Manager of Tesco Little Stanion, have both actively supported the Oakley Vale Community Centre, offering both Management skills as well as donations.

The Christmas Fayre earlier this month