From having fun at Wicksteed Park and Dinosaurs in the Park at Delapre Abbey, to learning new things at the Silverstone Interactive Museum, Northamptonshire has a lot to offer – and here are 15 things you can pencil in for the six-week break.
1. Wicksteed Park
You and your children can enjoy your favourite rides and attractions at Wicksteed Park this summer, as well as exploring the scenic surroundings with a picnic and rowing a boat across their lake.
Returning to the park is their annual Soapbox Derby, where you can watch both junior and senior competitions – and after its postponement, you will not want to miss it.
Photo: Wicksteed Park
2. Dinosaurs in the Park at Delapre Abbey
Dinosaurs in the Park is coming to Delapre Abbey from July 21 to August 7. You will be able to follow the dino trail round the grounds and meet over 35 life-sized dinosaurs as you go. In the fun zone, you will find a bouncy castle, and have the chance to do bone excavations and watch dinosaur babies hatch – which will make for a good day out for adventurous children. Tickets are available to pre-book online now.
Photo: Delapre Abbey
3. Funtopia at Delapre Abbey
Also coming to Delapre Abbey on August 13 and 14 is Funtopia – but this is limited to children aged 10 and under. Across the two days, there will be bouncy castles, live entertainment, giant games, an obstacle course, a bungee run, among lots more. There is no need to book in advance, just turn up on the day. Wristbands, which give unlimited play, cost up to £10 and can be purchased from 10.30am on the day of the event.
Photo: Delapre Abbey
4. Northampton Museum and Art Gallery
Having just reached a year of being newly refurbished, why not visit the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery? Perfect for families who are interested in the town’s history and want to learn more – and it is free to enter.
Photo: Northampton Museum and Art Gallery