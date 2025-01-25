The Masked Singer 2025: who is favourite to be unmasked next - and potential identity predicted

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 25th Jan 2025, 07:00 BST

Could it be time for Bush or Teeth to go? 👀

The favourite costume to be unmasked tonight on ITV’s hit show The Masked Singer has been revealed. Bookies have announced the odds ahead of the latest episode in a few hours.

Four of the celebrities competing have had their identities unveiled so far in 2025. However there are still 8 Masked Singers competing in the titular show.

ITV will air a brand new episode tonight (January 25) and yet another contest will be eliminated. But who is the favourite to go - and who do people predict will be under the mask?

Ahead of The Masked Singer this evening, Gambling.com has issued its latest odds for the show. Could Teeth or Bush be the next to be eliminated?

Sign up for our UK Today newsletter - delivered daily

This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode one.

1. Spag Bol - eliminated

This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode one. | ITV/Bandicoot TV Photo: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Photo Sales
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode two.

2. Pegasus - eliminated

This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode two. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV

Photo Sales
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode three.

3. Toad in the Hole - eliminated

This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode three. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV

Photo Sales
This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode four.

4. Tattoo - eliminated

This contestant will not be winning The Masked Singer - after being eliminated in episode four. | ITV/Bandicoot TV Photo: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostITVTV
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice