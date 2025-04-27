Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Last of Us is back after a heart-breaking episode last week 🍄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Last of Us is back after a devastating episode last week.

HBO’s hit series will pick up the pieces following a tragic death.

But what time will the next episode be out?

The Last of Us will return after a devastating episode shook up the show dramatically last week. The HBO drama will pick up the pieces after a tragic death left viewers heartbroken and stunned.

Audiences have been left questioning where the show will go next after its blockbuster instalment last week. The latest stunning twist comes from the game on which The Last of Us is based.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remind yourself of who plays the mysterious Abby in the show. And where you know the actor from.

When is The Last of Us’s next episode out?

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as Ellie and Joel in The Last of Us season two trailer. | HBO / Sky

The blockbuster TV show is airing weekly once again in its second series. The third episode will be released today (April 27) in America, however due to time zone differences it does not come out until tomorrow (April 28) in the UK and Europe.

What time is The Last of Us on TV?

Over in America, HBO will be airing the second episode of the second season of The Last of Us at 9pm ET - and it will also stream on Max at the same time. For British audiences this translates to 2am on Sky Atlantic and Now TV - although it will be repeated at 9pm on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from The Last of Us this week?

Following the devastating episode last week, Ellie reckons with what to do next. Will she set out on a quest for revenge - or decide to remain in Jackson?

Who is in the cast of The Last of Us season two?

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are back as Joel Miller and Ellie, respectively. Also returning from the first season is Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria - a leader in Jackson, Wyoming.

The new actors who have joined the cast includes:

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Young Mazino as Jesse

Isabela Merced as Dina

Danny Ramirez as Manny

Ariela Barer as Mel

Tati Gabrielle as Nora

Spencer Lord as Owen

Catherine O'Hara as Gail

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon - reprising his role from The Last of Us: Part II game

Joe Pantoliano as Eugene

Alanna Ubach as Hanrahan

Ben Ahlers as Burton

Hettienne Park as Elise Park

Robert John Burke as Seth

Noah Lamanna as Kat

Who plays Abby in The Last of Us season 2?

The significant character is played by Kaitlyn Dever in the second series of the hit TV show. She has appeared in a number of high profile shows over the years including Justified - in which she played Loretta McCready.

Dever also was one of the stars of the Tim Allen comedy series Last Man Standing as Eve Baxter. She was in the main cast for season one through six and later returned in a recurring role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019 she was in the Netflix limited series Unbelievable - playing Marie Adler. Dever also had a role in the Hulu/ Disney Plus miniseries Dopesick in 2021 as Betsy Mallum.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.