Prepare for one last trip to Gilead on Channel 4 📺

The Handmaid’s Tale is about to come to an end.

Elizabeth Moss stars in the long-running series.

But will the show continue after season six?

The last ever episode of The Handmaid’s Tale will air on TV in a few hours. However it is not the end of the story in Gilead.

First debuting all the way back in 2017, the dystopian story will bring the story of Offred/ June to a conclusion this weekend. UK viewers have had to wait a bit longer for the finale.

American audiences have already seen the end of the show. But when will the last episode be broadcast on this side of the pond?

How many episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale are left?

The Handmaid's Tale will end with season six | Channel 4

The show is set to air the 10th and final episode of season six - which is also the series’ last. It is due to be broadcast on Channel 4 tonight (July 6) and will begin at 10pm.

If you don’t want to watch it as it is broadcast on television, it arrived on the broadcaster’s on demand service yesterday (July 5). Prime Video is also releasing the episodes in the UK.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “June reflects on her experiences in Gilead and decides what to do next.”

Will there be a series 7 of The Handmaid’s Tale?

After six seasons and eight years, the show is coming to an end. It will not be returning for a seventh series - but it will continue in a different way.

Margaret Atwood, the author of the book, returned to the world of Gilead for the first time in four decades for a sequel in 2019. The Testaments is set after the events of the original book.

It is also due for a TV adaptation, which was first announced back in 2019. More details will be announced in the future, so stay tuned.

