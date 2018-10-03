The Etta James Story heads to Derngate stage in Northampton

The smash-hit show, At Last - The Etta James Story, is heading to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate next week.

Telling the story of soul legend Etta James’ turbulent life, the show features some of her best songs including Tell Mama, Something’s Got A Hold On Me, Sugar On The Floor, I’d Rather Go Blind, her iconic signature song At Last and more.

Vika Bull plays the part of James and will be joined by some of Australia’s finest and funkiest musicians.

During a long and tumultuous career that saw her win six Grammy Awards and a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame, Etta James has influenced a vast array of artists from Diana Ross, Janis Joplin, Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones and Rod Stewart and is acknowledged as inspiring the careers of a new generation of singers from Christina Aguilera, Adele and Amy Winehouse.

Her frantic recording and touring schedule coincided with her addiction problems.

However, she conquered her demons and continued to record and perform into her seventies.

Following its world premiere in Melbourne in 2013 At Last - The Etta James Story has since repeatedly packed theatres throughout Australia and New Zealand and wowed UK audiences on a brief tour last year.

The show is on Monday, October 8 at 8pm.

Tickets cost are £30.50 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.