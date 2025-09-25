Taskmaster has assembled quite the eclectic cast for series 20 🚨📺

Taskmaster will be continuing the games this week.

The full cast for series 20 features some fascinating names.

But who are the comedians on the show this time out?

Prepare for more hijinks and belly laughs because Taskmaster’s latest season will be continuing in a matter of hours. The beloved comedy series is helping to banish that autumn gloom with its latest episodes.

Announced back in the summer, the brand new cast of comedians have stepped into Greg Davies den and together with ‘little’ Alex Horne they are putting the stars through their paces. The show is being broadcast weekly once again on Channel 4.

But where do you know this series’ cast from? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Taskmaster on TV today?

Taskmaster series 20 cast l to r: Maisie Adam, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Alex Horne, Greg Davies, Phil Ellis, Ania Magliano and Reece Shearsmith. Credit: Avalon | Avalon

The show will be airing on Thursday nights on Channel 4 including today (September 25). It will have 10 episodes and is expected to run through to mid-November.

It is due to start at 9pm on Thursdays, including tonight, and the episodes will run for approximately an hour with adverts.

Who is in the cast of Taskmaster series 20?

The line-up for this latest season of the beloved comedy show was revealed following the conclusion of series 19 in July. It includes the following comedians:

Ania Magliano

Maisie Adam

Phil Ellis

Reece Shearsmith

Sanjeev Bhaskar

Greg Davies will be on hosting duties and he will be assisted once more by little Alex Horne. The duo have been on the show since it debuted back in 2015, when it was initially on the channel Dave.

Where do you know the Taskmaster cast from?

Ania Magliano is a comedian and writer, who has written for such shows as Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date and Frankie Boyle's New World Order. She has appeared on podcasts like Off Menu and The Comedian's Comedian.

Maisie Adam is a stand-up comedian who has performed at events like the Edinburgh Fringe. She was on an episode of The Chase in 2016 and has appeared on plenty of panel shows over the years.

She was on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year in 2024 and was paired up with Chris McCausland. Maisie was also a contestant on Celebrity Mastermind last year.

Stand-up comic Phil Ellis made his debut at Edinburgh Fringe festival back in 2008. He has regularly had shows at it ever since, including this year with Phil Ellis: Soppy Stern.

Viewers may recognise Reece Shearsmith from The League of Gentlemen. He was also one of the stars of Psychoville and Inside No. 9 - going further back he had a role in Spaced.

Sanjeev Bhaskar might be best known in 2025 from his role as DI Sunny Khan in ITV’s hit crime drama Unforgotten. He also has worked in comedy including being in Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42.

