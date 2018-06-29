Talented Northamptonshire youngsters bring popular musical to stage

One of the biggest smash hit musicals of all time will be performed by youngsters from across Northamptonshire starting next month.

The Royal & Derngate’s Youth Theatre and Young Company will be taking to the Royal stage to present the smash hit musical Bugsy Malone, from Saturday to Sunday, July 7 to 15.

New York is in the shadow of the Great Depression and mob boss Fat Sam is under threat from his new rival Dandy Dan and her gang of hoodlums.

As custard pies fly and Dan’s destructive splurge guns wreak havoc, Bugsy Malone, a penniless ex-boxer and all round nice guy, falls in love with Blousey Brown, an aspiring singer.

Will Bugsy be able to resist seductive songstress Tallulah and stay out of trouble whilst helping to defend Fat Sam’s business?

A 60-strong company of young people – aged from eight to 21 – delve into the jazz age to explore the thrilling, dark and dangerous 1920s American Prohibition era with a generous helping of silliness and splurge.

The most memorable version of the musical is the 1976 film version and while the all-child cast might not have been well known at the time, many went on to find fame in different film and television projects.

Oscar winning actress Jodie Foster played the role of Tallulah while a regular of American television Scott Baio played the title role. It also launched the careers of Bonnie Langford and Dexter Fletcher.

The musical of Bugsy Malone is directed by Ashley Elbourne, who has previously helmed The Blue Road, Fame Jr. and The Musicians.

It is a fun-filled family musical packed with well-known songs and features Northampton’s brightest up and coming young talent, supported by a community band of 11 local young musicians.

Bugsy Malone can be seen at 7.30pm each evening with matinees at 2.30pm on both Saturdays and on Sunday, July 15, with no performances on Sunday, July 8. Tickets are priced from £6 to £14 excluding booking fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or visiting www.royalandderngate.co.uk.