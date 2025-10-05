Strictly Come Dancing will be back for the first results show of 2025 💃🕺📺

Strictly Come Dancing is set for its first elimination of 2025.

The votes are being totted up and the results are coming.

But what time can you expect the show to be on?

It is almost time for the very first Strictly Come Dancing results show of the season. The favourite to be eliminated has been named .

After hitting the ballroom floor again last night, the celebs’ scores from the first two weeks have been combined and the public vote took place. Viewers had the chance to have their say for the very first time.

But when will you find out which star is going home? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Strictly Come Dancing results show?

For the very first time this season, there are two episodes of Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. The regular live show took place yesterday (October 4) and the lines opened during it.

Fans will find out who is in the bottom two and face the dreaded dance off. Before the judges decide which star to send home.

Strictly’s result show is due to start at 7.15pm and will run until 8.05pm. The whole episode will last for around 50 minutes.

How does the Strictly Come Dancing scoring work in 2025?

In the second week of the competition, the scores from round one are rolled-up and combined with this week’s judgements from the Strictly panel. Once the scores are totted up, the lines will open for public voting.

The votes will be totted up and combined with the scores to get the bottom two. The celebs who are at the bottom will then get the chance to dance one more time to remain in the competition.

During the results show, the decision on who leaves is based solely on the judges.

