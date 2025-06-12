Sky has confirmed the broadcast schedule for the World Cup of Darts 🎯

The World Cup of Darts will run from June 12 - 15.

Sky Sports will be showing it live throughout the weekend.

But what time is it on and which channel?

The best darts players from around the globe will be competing for glory this weekend. The World Cup of Darts is about to begin and promises to be another fantastic tournament.

It is set to be hosted in Frankfurt, Germany, and will run from Thursday (June 12) to Sunday (June 15). The two Lukes - Littler and Humphries - will represent England and are the defending champions after lifting the trophy last year.

Fans will be able to gorge themselves on dart action over the coming hours and days. But how can you follow the action at home?

What channel is the World Cup of Darts on?

Luke Humphries (L) and Luke Littler (R) after a Premier League Darts match | George Wood/Getty Images

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the tournament live throughout the weekend. It follows the broadcaster’s recent coverage of the Premier League Darts during the first half of the year.

If you have a Now TV sports package, you can also watch the World Cup on that. Simply head to the sports section in the TV or mobile app.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Sky has confirmed which channel the darts will be on each day. It includes:

Thursday June 12

Sky Sports Action

Friday June 13

Sky Sports Action (morning, afternoon sessions)

Sky Sports Main Event (evening session)

Saturday June 14

Sky Sports Action (morning, afternoon sessions)

Sky Sports Main Event (evening session)

Sunday June 15

Sky Sports Action (afternoon, evening session)

Sky Sports Main Event (night session)

What time is the World Cup of Darts on TV?

The tournament is set to run from Thursday June 12 to Sunday June 15 - with the final taking place on the last night. Sky Sports has announced its timings for throughout the weekend.

Starting on June 12, Sky Sports will be live from 6pm on the opening night. For the second day of the tournament on June 13, the opening session will be live from 11am and then it will be live again from 6pm.

The penultimate day (June 14) will be live initially from 12pm and then again from 6pm through the rest of the evening.

Sky has confirmed that for the last day of the tournament coverage will begin for the early session at 12pm. They will be live again from 6pm and then from 9pm as the World Cup reaches its conclusion.

