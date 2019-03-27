Russell Brand and Frank Turner lead Greenbelt line-up at Kettering site

Comedian and author Russell Brand and folk-punk poet Frank Turner will be among the names leading the charge at the Greenbelt festival which returns this summer.

The event, held at Boughton House near Kettering, returns for its 46th festival or arts, faith and activism in August.

Organisers yesterday (Tuesday) released details of the full line of acts who will be appearing across its 24 stages, galleries and installations at Greenbelt.

Writing on the Greenbelt website, organisers said: “What booking this year’s festival has taught us – again – is that Greenbelt is much more than its lineup.

“It’s about a journey and a way of seeing; a motivation and inspiration that we want to share.

“Russell Brand has been on our wish-list for five years. At one point, Katherine, Greenbelt’s programme manager, even took a letter to an event where we knew he’d be, hoping to slip it into his pocket.

“Frank Turner has been in our sights for even longer. And so it was brilliant to get a yes back from his agent early on in the process. Both Russell and Frank remind us that it takes time to build a bill well.

“So, in the year when our theme is Wit and Wisdom, we’re thrilled to have them both on the bill.

“Both quintessentially English in their different ways, they come to Greenbelt at a time when Brexit is forcing us to think about national identity in ever deeper and more complex ways.

“Both independently-minded and spirited in their views, they divide opinions.”

Musicians performing at Greenbelt include Brass Against, Dream Nails, Fantastic Negrito, Five Fathoms Deep, Folk On, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Gentlemen of Few, Gregory Alan, Isakov, Hollow Hand, Holly Holden, Hope and Social, J.P. Bimeni & The Black Belts, Jasper in the Company of Others, Josh Okeefe, Les Amazones d’Afrique, Lucy Spraggan, Moonlight Benjamin, Nakhane, Old Man Luedecke, Old Sea Brigade, Press Club, Samana, Sink The Pink DJs, SK Shlomo, SOAK, Stables, Tamu Massif, The Lottery Winners, The Racket, The Undercover Hippy and Wara.

There will also be comedy by the likes of Dave Hill, Harry and Chris, Peter Bazely, Raffle! presented by Barbara Nice, The Ballad of Kylie Jenner’s Old Face presented by Jayde Adams and The End Of The World As We Know It presented by Matt Winning.

Russell Brand will join the likes of Danny Dorling, Emma Dabiri, Extinction Rebellion, Grace Blakeley, Gurminder Bhambra, Jamie Bartlett, Kumi Naidoo, Mariam Khan, Miatta Fahnbulleh, Michael Leunig, Nadia Bolz-Weber, Paul Mason, Peter Bloom, Safia Minney, SK Shlomo, The End Of The World As We Know It presented by Matt Winning, The Nanas, The Stansted 15, Vickie Cooper and Yassmin Abdel-Magied who will be hosting idea performances.

There will also be activities for children and youths and other performing arts and literature-based showcases.

Greenbelt is from August 23 to 26. Tickets are on sale now and cost £160 for an adult weekend ticket until the end of April.

Concession tickets are available and payment can be made in installments.

Greenbelt also offers a range of accommodation options.

For full details, visit https://www.greenbelt.org.uk.