Protection has been bumped from the TV schedule tonight 🚨

Protection will not be on as usual this evening.

ITV has been forced into a major schedule change.

But when will the Siobhan Finneran crime drama be back on?

Protection viewers have been left hanging as they face an extra day’s wait to find out what happens next. ITV has moved its schedule around this evening because of live football.

The crime drama has had audiences captivated since it premiered back on Sunday March 16. The knotty thriller continues to keep viewers guessing as Siobhan Finneran attempts to unravel a conspiracy in the world of witness protection.

Why is Protection not on ITV tonight?

Siobhan Finneran has wowed critics and viewers with her starring turn in new ITV crime drama Protection. | ITV/New Pictures Productions

The six-part thriller has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since it premiered last weekend. ITV has been fairly consistent with when it airs its big crime dramas so far in 2025.

So you were probably expecting the fourth episode of the show to air tonight (March 24). However due to ITV showing live football , it has been forced to move around its usual schedule.

England’s world cup qualifier match against Latvia will be on the broadcaster this evening. Coverage starts at 7pm and runs until 10pm - through the usual 9pm slot that Protection and other dramas have occupied.

When will Protection episode 4 be?

You won’t have to wait too long for the next episode of Protection, fortunately. It will return tomorrow (March 25) and will start at 9pm as you would expect.

The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “Liz fights to prove foul play, but she is sabotaged and also comes under unwelcome scrutiny from Wheatley - meanwhile, the danger gets closer to home as a new suspect emerges.”