The “Marry Me” singer is set to be supported by popstars Blue during the tour.

Olly Murs is set to tour the United Kingdom in Spring 2025.

The former “X Factor” contestant is scheduled for dates in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Liverpool and many more.

Here’s the full schedule of his 2025 tour and how to get tickets - if you’ve not gotten a presale ticket already.

The “Wrapped Up” singer, who has been a constant presence on the UK festival circuit over the summer, is scheduled for 13 dates across England and Scotland, kicking off his tour in Plymouth on April 25 and culminating in his headline show at London’s The O2 on May 17 2024.

Olly Murs is set for a Springtime tour of the United Kingdom in 2025, and he's bringing '00s pop stars Blue along for the dates in question | Getty Images for Bauer

Support for the tour is somewhat of a nostalgia blast too - he’s managed to get popstars Blue to perform across all his UK tour dates.

So if your interest has been piqued, here’s where Olly Murs is touring and how to get tickets - and potentially what could be performed during his 2025 UK tour.

Where is Olly Murs performing on his 2025 UK tour?

Olly Murs is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates - all information is correct as of writing.

When can I get tickets to see Olly Murs during his 2025 UK tour?

Presale tickets

Those who have access to either Olly Murs artist presales or Take That Past Bookers presales can pick up tickets to see Olly Murs from today (September 11 2024) until 9am on Friday September 13 2024.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for all shows will then commence from 10am on Friday September 13 2024 through Ticketmaster UK.

What has Olly Murs been performing live recently?

The singer has been making a number of appearances on the UK festival circuit over the summer, as we look at his performance at Pub in the Park in St Albans on September 7 2024 to get an idea what he “could” be performing on his 2025 UK tour (credit: Setlist.FM.)

Change Is Gonna Come (Containing excerpts of George Michael’s ‘Freedom’)

Wrapped Up

You Don't Know Love

Busy / Oh My Goodness / Thinking of Me / Kiss Me / Moves / Please Don't Let Me Go

Up

Dear Darlin'

Celebration / YMCA / Blame it on the Boogie / Don't Stop Believing / Sex On Fire / I Want It That Way / Dancing On The Ceiling

Heart Skips a Beat / Dance With Me Tonight / Let's Twist Again / Shout

Troublemaker

Will you be going to see Olly Murs performing in 2025, or did you see the singer during his numerous festival appearances over the summer? Let us know your thoughts about the upcoming tour by leaving a comment down below.