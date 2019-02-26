Northampton record shop to host Sleaford Mods signing session

Sleaford Mods will be at Spun Out in Northampton for an in-store signing session as part of their UK tour which kicks off next month.

The electronic punk duo headline the Roadmender on April 18 and will be at the Gold Street record store from 5pm before their show.

Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn will be signing copies of their new album, Eton Alive, which have been bought from Spun Out.

Eton Alive was released this week to a slew of great reviews.

The indie only blue vinyl version of the record is available from Spunout.

For availability, email sales@spunout.net or call 01604 230064.

Tickets for the gig cost £19.50 before fees.

To book tickets, visit https://www.theroadmender.com