Zeppelin tribute acts to headline Corn Market Blues

Hats Off To Led Zeppelin will be celebrating the hits of the iconic blues rockers this weekend.

The band will be returning to the county to headline Corn Market Blues at The Raven Hall in Corby on Saturday, November 24.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin are officially endorsed by Marshall amplifiers and managed Warren Grant, the son of the original band's manager.

Two, one hour sets will feature all of the band's biggest hits.

Tickets cost £13 in advance before fees or £15 on the door.

For more details, visit www.CornMarketBlues.co.uk