The Wholls lead Independent Venue Week line-up at The Lab in Northampton

The Lab will be representing Northamptonshire during Independent Venue Week with headline gigs by The Wholls, Deaf Trap and Forest Of Fools.

Independent Venue Week is a seven-day celebration of small music venues around the UK and a nod to the people that own, run and work in them.

Supported by Arts Council England, it brings together all aspects of the industry to create a nationwide series of gigs at the end of January each year.

Promoters SBD kick off proceedings at The Lab with headliners The Wholls.

The Bedford alternative quartet released their debut album last year, toured across the UK and also supported Royal Republic in Europe.

The band has previously been seen at the Reading and Isle of Wight festivals as well as supporting Kaiser Chiefs and at TRNSMT.

Following their gig at The Lab, The Wholls play a few more shows in the UK before heading out to Germany for the majority of February.

Formed in 2015 by Jordan Jones in Northampton, The Keepers are a fusion of 60s pop melodies and psychedelia, 70s punk energy, 90s Britpop.

They released their debut EP No Exit in October 2015 and have since been gigging and touring all across the country supporting the likes of Noasis, The Total Stone Roses, Inspiral Carpets' frontman Tom Hingley and The Karpets, The Jam DRC and VANT.

Making up the bill is Garden and Corby’s King Purple. All play the Charles Street venue on Thursday, February 1. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £4.50 in advance before fees and are available via SeeTickets and WeGotTickets.

Kirsty Wilkins from The Lab said: “We’re really looking forward to celebrating at our little music venue.

“We have three shows with a line-up that is varied and packed with high quality musicians.

“IVW is a great excuse to shout about what we do all year round.

“It really helps to get the word out to people who wouldn't normally think to seek out local music in local venues and show them the amazing talent and community on their doorsteps.

“The extra publicity also gives a reason for bigger bands who might normally not be able to afford to play in small venues to support us.”

Deaf Trap headline the venue on Friday, February 2.

The Northampton four piece released their second EP Miscreants in November.

Joining them will be three-piece instrumental noise rockers 72%, alt grunge trio Loose Tooth, Blood Visions and Drinsipa.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £2 with a venue membership card or £3 without.

Talking about the impact IVW has, Kirsty added: “Last year IVW brought us a lot of new faces and each event was very busy, the extra publicity certainly reaches more ears and encourages new people to come and support small venues.

“It can be very challenging sometimes keeping all of the events we host well attended all year round, but this is a wonderful opportunity to show new people what they are missing.

“There’s a lot of really talented local acts who enjoy playing at The Lab.

“This year we are hosting one of three events and the other two are being co-hosted by SBD Promotions and SoundMunkey.”

The final IVW gig at The Lab on Saturday, February 3, will be headlined by Forest Of Fools who fuse traditional instruments with funked-up and high tempo beats, charting a course into the depths of the musical unknown.

In the blink of an eye, the band whisk audiences from the courtyards of medieval England, to an underground warehouse party.

Expect 180bpm, drum n’ bass and jungle drum sections masterfully interlaced with African percussion, effects-laden trance-folk and psychedelic Lead Guitar.

Support is by gypsy, jazz, blues collective The GInhouse Gypsies, solo female beatboxer and spoken word performer HibWord and the Analogue Anonymous DJs.

Tickets cost £4.50 in advance via WeGotTickets or £5.50 on the door for non-venue members.

For more information about Independent Venue Week, visit www.independentvenueweek.com.