The Feeling to play million selling debut LP in full at Roadmender

The Feeling will be playing their debut album in full when they headline the Roadmender later this year.

Following the success of their recent intimate performance at London’s Apollo Theatre, the band has announced plans to perform the million-selling LP Twelve Stops And Home in full across the UK.

The Feeling will also be reissuing the record as a Deluxe 3CD and DVD digibook and a limited edition double yellow vinyl.

Twelve Stops And Home - named after the Piccadilly Line journey from Leicester Square to Gillespie Sells’ home stop of Bounds Green - was originally released in June 2006.

The Feeling are singer and guitarist Dan Gillespie Sells, bassist Richard Jones, guitarist Kevin Jeremiah, keyboard player Ciaran Jeremiah and drummer Paul Stewart.

Despite being largely self-recorded in the garden shed of Ciaran and Kevin’s parents’ Sussex home, the album was a hit-the-ground-running masterpiece of fiercely infectious, life-affirming pop, pitched in the rainbow-coloured realm between Queen, the Scissor Sisters, ELO and Supertramp.

Five of the album’s songs became bona fide hit singles (Sewn, Fill My Little World, Never Be Lonely, Rose and Love It When You Call), helping the band to become the most-played act on British radio in 2006 and earning them the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriters of the Year.

Dan Gillespie Sells said: “I’m so excited to be playing with the band again. To be performing an album that has always meant so much to me is going to be quite an experience.”

The Feeling headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, October 20.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 20 at 9am via http://gigst.rs/Feeling and www.thefeeling.com