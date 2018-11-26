Tears For Fears, Scritti Politti and White Lies announced for Blenheim Palace concerts

Acclaimed ‘80s pop duo Tears For Fears are the latest act to be announced for next summer’s Nocturne Live, which returns to Blenheim Palace from Thursday June 20 to Sunday June 23.

The duo, who have sold more than 30 million records and whose huge catalogue of hit songs includes Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Shout, Head Over Heels and Mad World, will headline on Saturday June 22 supported by London-based post-punk five-piece White Lies and chart-topping synth-pop outfit Scritti Politti.

Tears for Fears, Scritti Politti and White Lies join a sold-out show from Kylie Minogue and Sophie Ellis Bextor on the line-up for next year’s event, which transforms The Great Court at Blenheim Palace into the ultimate open-air concert venue.

Nocturne Live director Ciro Romano said: “Tears For Fears are such an iconic band with an incredible catalogue of songs that have truly stood the test of time. We can’t wait to have them follow in the footsteps of the likes of Elvis Costello, Jamie Cullum and Gregory Porter and headline the Saturday night of next summer’s event.”

Tickets for Tears for Fears, Scritti Politti and White Lies start at £35 and go on sale on Friday November 30th from www.nocturnelive.com.