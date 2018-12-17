Skindred entertain at sweltering Roadmender headline gig

Not many bands would (or could get away with) holding an impromptu mid-gig ham sandwich eating competition - complete with Countdown theme. But not many bands are Skindred.

The Welsh rock quartet are on the road, touring in support of their latest album Big Tings which was released this year.

Picture: David Jackson

Led the by the charismatic frontman Benji Webbe, Skindred headlined the Roadmender on Friday with a show packed full of huge genre-splicing tunes, a brief foray into a festive sing-a-long and a healthy dose of banter from Webbe.

With a sound rooted in rock, Skindred mix dub, hip-hop and hardcore resulting in an eclectic clash of noise live.

Joining Skindred were Northampton's The Wax Lyrical Sound System and the Sonic Boom Six.

The former are almost tailor-made to open for Skindred, combining groovy guitars and hip-hop influences.

Picture: David Jackson

The Wax Lyrical Sound did a seller job of warming up the Northampton crowd with highlights including their set closer and latest single Precious Little Things and a cover of Dizzee Rascal's Jus’ A Rascal.

Sonic Boom Six followed, bringing a more ska feel to proceedings with twin vocalists Laila Khan and Paul Barnes bounding around the stage throughout.

Skindred filed onto stage one by one to the Imperial Death March before opening with the title track from their latest LP.

Wearing a pair of silver studded Black sunglasses, a sequined red scarf and equally flamboyant leather jacket and one black glove, it was impossible to take your eyes off Webbe.

Benji Webbe

As well as a singer able to effortlessly shift between the likes of classic rock and rap, Webbe is also a fantastic entertainer.

Within no time, he had donned a Christmas hat to lead the Northampton crowd through a festive sing-a-long.

Highlights of Skindred's set included Sound the Siren and That's My Jam with songs interspersed with segments of classics by the likes of AC/DC, 2Pac and The Prodigy.

The aforementioned ham sandwich challenge saw a fan attempt, and fail, to eat a sandwich in 30 seconds and by the time Skindred returned for their encore, Webbe had donned an elaborate silver cape and crown.

Sonic Boom Six. Picture: David Jackson

For the finale Warning, fans were encouraged to take off their shirts and wave them in circles above their heads for their customary ‘Newport Helicopter’.

Finally, as fans trickled out of the venue, Webbe joined others inside for a sing-a-long of Nobody Does It Better over the PA.

Skindred played:

Big Tings

Selector

Pressure

The Wax Lyrical. Picture: David Jackson

Rat Race

Machine

Ninja

Sound the Siren

That's My Jam

Saying It Now (Acoustic)

Kill the Power

Nobody

Encore:

Warning

* Visit www.skindred.net for future tour dates