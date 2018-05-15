Rev up with Dizzee and co at Silverstone

The inaugural Speedmahine weekend is almost upon us with the FIA World Rallycross making its historic move to the new Silverstone Rallycross circuit.

Alongside a line up of exhilarating wheel-to-wheel racing, Esports, supercars and street food is a host of live music from May 25 to 27.

Throughout the weekend there will be music by Dizzee Rascal, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set) Ministry Of Sound, Razorlight, Lethal Bizzle, Craig Charles, The Fedz, Killa Kela Dat Brass and DJ BBQ. Dizzee, who won the Mercury Prize in 2003 aged 19, released his sixth album Raskit last year.

Tickets are available in advance and on the day. Day tickets and weekend tickets are available with and without camping. Day tickets start from £25 for adults. Advance tickets for teenagers and under 11s are free. (This excludes weekend camping).