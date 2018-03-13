Punk classics and Gary Numan lined up for Roadmender

The Sex P Dolls will be playing some of punk and rock’s biggest hits as well as their own material at the Roadmender on Friday - a day before electronic industrial icon Gary Numan headlines the venue.

The Sex P Dolls exploded onto the scene late 2014 and have been wowing audiences and festivals with their edgy, high octane performance of classic rock and punk mixed in with their own original tracks.

They played on the main-stage at the Isle Of Wight Festival last year and have also performed at the British Grand Prix and shared stages with the likes of Texas, Rod Stewart, Razorlight, and The Kaiser Chiefs. They are back on the road following last year’s critically acclaimed Daughters Of Anarchy tour. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £13 in advance before fees.

Numan’s latest album, Savage: Songs From A Broken World, was released last year through BMG and earned some of the best reviews of his career. The album entered the UK charts at number two and Numan was also awarded the Inspiration Award for songwriting and composition at the Ivor Novellos. The album was produced by long-term collaborator Ade Fenton, with recording sessions split between Numan’s own studio in LA and in the UK. Since the album’s release, Numan has been playing across the world with his band which includes Northampton’s Tim Muddiman whose band will open for Numan alongside LA shoegazers Nightmare Air. Tickets are sold out.