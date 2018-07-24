Peter Murphy to play classic Bauhaus album at Roadmender

Former Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy is returning to Northampton to headline the Roadmender as part of a tour celebrating four decades of the iconic band.

Singer and guitarist Murphy will be joined by bassist David J to play Bauhaus’ debut LP In The Field in its entirety as well as other classics.

Tickets for the show on Thursday, December 6, go on sale on Friday, July 27, and cost £32.50.

Bauhaus formed in Northampton in the late 1970s, led by Murphy.

They released five albums and despite disbanding in the 1980s, they reformed in 1998 and again for shows between 2005 and 2008. Their final album, Go Away White was released in 2008.

Away from Bauhaus, Murphy has released a number of solo records.

In June, he released a five CD box set celebrating his first five album, Should The World Fail To Fall Apart, Love Hysteria, Deep, Holy Smoke and Cascade.

His latest LP Lion was released in 2014 with the live album, Bare-Boned and Scared released last year.

Tickets for December’s Roadmender gig will be available via www.theroadmender.com