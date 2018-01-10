Northampton rapper Leo Robinson gears up for debut album release

Leo Robinson is readying the release of his debut album Wish You Were Here.

The Northampton rapper spent last year putting the finishing touches to the LP.

Speaking about the album, he said: “It was really difficult as any album would be but because it follows a storyline, structure and plan I had it mapped out. I’m 100 per cent proud of the album.

“It’s my best project to date and the most I’ve ever critiqued myself on my songs.”

The album features 17 tracks and one skit which were all recorded at Robinson’s home studio. He added: “The first track called Forgive Me features American singer Breana Marin. I found her through the producer of the track Mantra. I also had Northampton producer Mio Flux on a track called Mios Room.”

Picking some of his favourite songs from the album, Robinson said: “Wish You Were Here is a track which really looks on the effects of leading a party life and letting things get out of control and Peacocks Hallucinating is a really upbeat track. I wanted the album to sound varied. The thing I find with storyline albums is that if they just follow one story and are all sonically very similar it’s easy to get bored. I wanted to avoid that as much as I could. I based tracks on a guy being messed over by a girl and someone who’s always leading a party lifestyle. Both stories end with consequences. This year I’m looking to play more shows and showcasing the album wherever I can, and take a step up as one of Northampton’s producers of good music.”