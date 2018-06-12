Northampton gears up for music festival this weekend

The organisers of this year’s Northampton Music Festival are urging people to head into the town on Sunday to enjoy performances by a selection of homegrown talent.

The festival, back for its 11th year, will take place on stages across the town centre, with music from midday.

Festival organiser Graham Roberts said: “The Northampton Music Festival is only days away now and we’re really looking forward to it.

“The stages are going up this week in preparation for what will be great day of music.

“We’ve put together a great line up, featuring some of Northampton’s best musicians. Hopefully there will be something for everyone.

“Everything is free, so we’d encourage as many people as possible to come into town and enjoy the day.”

The main stage is in the Market Square and the jazz stage in the Guildhall Courtyard. There will be classical and choral acts playing at All Saints Church Piazza with students from the University of Northampton playing at The Platform in George Row. Lal Muttock from BBC Introducing will be hosting an acoustic stage in Abington Street which will include sets by Lunaxis, Kenneth J Nash, Dan Knight, Sarpa Salpa, The Barratts and Little Bit Boy followed by acts picked by the Umbrella Fair team.

On Saturday, June 16, at 9pm, the university’s chamber choir will be performing Mozart’s Requiem Mass in D Minor on the main stage. The festival is organised by Northampton Music 365.