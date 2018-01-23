Fleetwood Bac bring classic sound to Corby

Regarded as one of the UK’s most authentic Fleetwood Mac tribute shows, Fleetwood Bac headline The Core at Corby on Friday January 26.

Endorsed by Mick Fleetwood and raved about by Peter Green’s biographer, Fleetwood Bac are the only tribute band in the world to authentically replicate the classic Rumours line-up.

The band have performed more than 800 shows and have spent the decades perfecting the classic Rumours era sound, look and atmosphere with passion, energy and respect.

As well as songs from the Rumours album, such as Dreams, Don’t Stop and You Making Loving Fun, the show also features several songs from the Peter Green days and some of Stevie Nicks's biggest solo hits. Doors 7pm. Tickets cost £18.50 before fees and can be booked by calling 01536 470470 or online.

www.thecorecorby.com