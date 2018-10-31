Eskies and Brix to play headline gigs at Esquires

Esquires is gearing up for another busy weekend of music with headline sets by The Eskies on Saturday followed by Brix & The Extricated on Sunday.

Having graced the venue twice in the last couple of years, The Eskies are back with their blend of folk noir, gypsy jazz and sea shanties.

Their second album And Don’t Spare The Horses, was released in 2017.

Last year saw them play more than 40 festivals in five countries, tour Ireland, UK, Netherlands and Switzerland as well as being invited to the influential new music festival Eurosonic Festival.

Other notable festival performances included at Glastonbury and Bestival.

The Eskies headline on Saturday, November 3. Support is by Noble Jacks.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £12 in advance.

The following night, Brix & the Extricated headline the Bedford venue.

Brix Smith-Start was lead guitarist and major song writer for post-punk band The Fall.

Brix & The Extricated were formed in 2014 by vocalist and guitarist Brix and the legendary bass player Stephen Hanley.

Stephen’s brother Paul joined on drums reigniting the Hanley Brothers powerhouse rhythm section.

The addition of Steve Trafford on guitar brought together these influential former members of The Fall.

The line-up was completed with the addition of Irish guitarist Jason Brown.

The starting point for the band was reclaiming classic songs from The Fall back catalogue, written by members of the Extricated, which had not been played for 30 years.

These key songwriters quickly moved on to writing new material, which formed the basis of their debut album Part 2 which was released in 2017 and this year's Breaking State.

Support is by The Metatrons. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £15 in advance.

Tickets for both gigs are available via bedfordesquires.com