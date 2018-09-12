Comedy rappers Goldie Looking Chain return to Northampton

Newport rap heroes Goldie Lookin Chain are heading to the Charles Bradlaugh next week for a ‘Legends of GLC’ show.

Britain’s biggest rap group, Goldie Lookin Chain are best known for rap favourites including Guns Don’t Kill People, Rappers Do, Your Missus Is A Nutter and Half Man Half Machine.

While the collective is based around eight ‘full time’ members and occasional collaborators, the group’s ‘Legends’ show features Rhys, Eggs and DJ Killer Tom who will all be performing at the Northampton venue.

Goldie Lookin Chain released their latest album, Fear of a Welsh Planet last year. The GLC started almost by accident around the turn of the century with Eggsy’s impromptu rap about his tracksuit over a piece of music Rhys was working on in the studio. Adam Hussain, Billy Webb, Mystkal, the Maggot, 2hats and Mike Balls convinced Rhys to record the rap. Fuelled by Lambrini, cigarettes and chicken tikka masala, they all took to the mic and their debut album Don’t Blame the Chain was born.

Following a series of self released albums, the GLC broke through in 2004 when they signed to Atlantic Record who released their Greatest Hits album which reached number five in the UK album and led to performances across the world. Despite parting ways with Atlantic, they have continued to record and release numerous albums.

Support is by DJ O.P.1. They headline on Saturday, September 22. Doors 9pm, advance tickets cost £11.

