Celebrate Elvis with Corby man's award-winning tribute show

Following the success of three sold-out performances, Corby’s own Fisher Stevens returns to The Core on September 14 for his award-winning Elvis In Vegas show.

Winner of the Elvis International Masters Championships 2014 and a regular performer in Memphis during Elvis Week, local lad Stevens is back and ready to take audiences on a two hour musical journey backed by an exceptionally talented group of musicians who have played across the world.

Stevens has taken his Elvis tribute show to thousands of people across the world and with a proven track record of entertaining his audiences time and time again. Music is from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £24.50 with concessions available for £22.50. Booking fees apply. Tickets are available by calling 01536 470 470 or online at:

www.thecorecorby.com