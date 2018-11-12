Brookfield back in the region to headline Craufurd Arms

Gaz Brookfield is back in the region this weekend as his latest UK tour draws to a close.

The solo acoustic singer songwriter from Bristol is heading to the Craufurd Arms having spent most of October and November gigging across the country.

Since winning Acoustic Magazine’s 2010 Singer Songwriter of the year, Brookfield has spent his time on the road, touring the UK and Europe.

He has shared the stages with the likes of Frank Turner, New Model Army and Seth Lakeman and racked up more than 1,000 gigs to date.

Gaz remains the only unsigned solo artist to sell out The Fleece, Bristol - a feat he has now achieved four times, the last two selling out over six months in advance.

The last few years has seen Brookfield play at more than 100 UK festivals, including Glastonbury, Beautiful Days, Bearded Theory and many more, firmly cementing him as a festival favourite for the future.

His latest album Solo Acoustic Guy III was released last year.

Brookfield headlines the Milton Keynes venue on Friday, November 16.

Doors open at 7.45pm. Tickets cost 7.45pm before fees via the venue and Seeticekts.

For more details, visit www.thepadpresents.com