Bonnie Tyler talks ahead of Ricoh Arena show

Welsh superstar Bonnie Tyler has spoken of her love of performing ahead of singing at a star-studded '80s show next month.

The Holding Out For A Hero and Total Eclipse of the Heart star is following up a studio duet she has recently recorded with Rod Stewart for her new album by performing live on Saturday, December 22 as part of the Stepback! 80s Christmas Concert at the Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena in Coventry.

Bonnie first stormed on to the music scene with the single Lost in France, which reached number nine in the UK charts.

By the time her third single ‘It’s a Heartache’ was released, she had gained international attention as the hit reached the third spot in the US Billboard Music charts and still remains one of her most popular hits today.

Her biggest selling singles have had impressive sales figures with over six million copies sold, winning Bonnie two Grammy Award nominations and three Brit Award nominations with tracks that still remain hugely popular in 2018.

Bonnie will be performing at the Ricoh Arena alongside other '80s performers such as Tony Hadley, Go West, Bananarama, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Katrina of the Waves, Black Lace and The Selecter.

She said: “I’ve never performed in Coventry before so I’m excited that I am finally getting the chance and to be able to still be performing my greatest hits is a real pleasure.

“I’m also really looking forward to reconnecting with the other acts from the 80s as we always have a laugh so I’m sure it will be a great show.

“My favourite songs to perform live have to be It’s a Heartache, Holding out for a Hero and Total Eclipse of the Heart as they’re the big ones that everyone loves and it’s always a great feeling to have the crowd singing along.”

Bonnie’s music career, which has spanned across four decades, continued to flourish in the '80s with a Grammy Award nomination for her Faster than the Speed of Night album before Holding out for a Hero was used in the soundtrack for two huge Hollywood films; Footloose in 1984 and Shrek in 2004.

Her next album, Between the Earth and the Stars, includes a duet with Scottish icon Rod Stewart and will be released next year.

She said: “I’m back working with my producer that I used in the '70s at the start of my career, which is really great for my 18th album to return to where it all began.

“The '80s was an amazing time for me but I’m looking forward to the future and being able to continue performing my greatest hits alongside my new releases.

“I’m so excited to announce that my new album is due to be released in March next year, I’m especially proud of two of the duets on the album, one with Francis Rossi called Someone Rocking your Heart and one with Rod Stewart called Battle of the Sexes.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to perform a duet with Rod so when we were finally able to collaborate I was completely over the moon to have the opportunity and I can’t wait for fans to hear the finished result.

“I enjoy performing now more than ever before because I always felt that back at the start of my career I had something to prove, but now I’m performing simply for the love of it.”

To buy tickets for the Stepback! 80s Christmas Concert, visit www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk or www.ricoharena.com

The concert is for over-14s only and under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.