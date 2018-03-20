Bands invited to take part in this year's Twinfest in Northampton

The organisers of Northampton’s Twinfest have revealed the dates of this year’s event and urged and bands who are interested in taking part to get in touch.

The annual festival sees bands from Northampton join acts from Marburg in German and Poitiers in France to play at venues across the town.

Twinfest organiser Kenton Precious said: “If you’re a musician in a band or solo artist and would like to play then please get in touch and message us with links to your music.

“If you’d like to be involved in other ways, such as hosting our German and French visitors, helping with stage set ups and PAs, helping on the doors or in any other way you can help, then please get in touch.”

Twinfest will run from Thursday, July 26 to Sunday, July 29. Musicians interested in taking part should contact the team via its Facebook page. For any thing else contact Bee Precious, Paul Brown or Kenton Precious vie bit.ly/Twinfest2018