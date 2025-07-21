Mrs Brown’s Boys is returning to our screens very soon, the BBC has confirmed 📺

Mrs Brown’s Boys will return for its 5th series very soon.

The BBC series is back for its first full season in 2 years.

But when exactly can you expect the new episodes?

Mrs Brown’s Boys is about to return for its first new series in two years very shortly. The long-running comedy show will be back with fresh episodes in August, it has been confirmed.

First debuting back in 2011, the sitcom has become a firm fixture ever since. It was most recently seen on screens over the festive period in 2024 - with episodes on Christmas and New Year’s Day (January 1 2025).

Brendan O'Carroll’s show is finally set to return for a fifth series - and the return date has been revealed. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Mrs Brown’s Boys series 5 out?

Mrs Brown's Boys | BBC

The most recent series of the long-running comedy show was released back in 2023 - and it has been followed by festive specials. The fourth season of Mrs Brown’s Boys arrived a decade after the third, but the show had remained a fixture of the Beeb’s Christmas schedule with multiple episodes every festive period between 2013 and 2023.

Mrs Brown’s Boys will be back for its fifth full season in August 2025, it has been confirmed. The show will start next Friday (August 1) and will be broadcast at 9.30pm on BBC One.

All of the previous episodes of the comedy series are available to watch on demand via iPlayer. It has not been announced if the show will return at Christmas, but based on past years that appears to be likely.

TV Zone UK reports that the BBC teased: “Agnes Brown and the gang from Finglas are back! Everyone's favourite Irish Mammy returns for a brand new fifth series featuring all your favourite characters, so get ready for more slapstick shenanigans.”

The BBC's head of comedy, Jon Petrie, added: “Brendan has created an iconic comedy character in Agnes Brown. Mrs. Brown's Boys is a BAFTA-winning comedy show and one of the BBC's most-watched comedies ever... I'm proud to have it in the BBC Comedy stable.”

