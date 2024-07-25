Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s nominees for the Mercury Prize have been announced - and where they are playing ahead of the award ceremony. 🏆

The prestigious Mercury Prize has unveiled its 12-album shortlist, showcasing a vibrant mix of talent and genres from the UK music scene.

Announced earlier today, this year’s nominees include Barry Can’t Swim’s dreamy "Elsewhere When Will We Land?", BERWYN’s soul-searching "Who Am I", and Beth Gibbons' "Outgrown".

Charli XCX has turned heads with her sixth studio album, "Brat", igniting a 'brat summer' craze on social media while The Last Dinner Party has also made the list with their debut album, "Prelude To Ecstasy".

The band, composed of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies, and Aurora Nishevci, topped the charts in February and wowed crowds at festivals like Glastonbury and TRNSMT.

With the Mercury Prize ceremony set for September, we’ve compiled all the dates you need to know to catch the artists performing live for the remainder of 2024 in the United Kingdom - will you be jumping on any of the bandwagons ahead of the award ceremony in September?

Where are the 2024 Mercury Prize nominees performing live?

(Clockwise - top right) English Teacher, Nia Archives, Getts, Cat Burns and corto.alto are among the names nominated for this year's Mercury Prize (credit: Mercury Prize/Getty Images) | Mercury Prize/Getty Images

Barry Can’t Swim

July 28 2024: Junction 2, London (tickets)

August 2 2024: Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire (tickets)

August 24 2024: Reading Festival (tickets)

August 25 2024: Leeds Festival (tickets)

August 25 2024: Creamfields North (tickets)

November 1 - 3 2024: O2 Academy Brixton, London (tickets)

November 9 - 10 2024: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow (tickets)

Cat Burns

August 9 2024: Rough Trade, Nottingham (sold out)

August 11 2024: Boardmasters, Cornwall (tickets)

August 24 2024: Big Feastival, Kingham (tickets)

October 13 2024: O2 Academy, Birmingham (sold out)

October 14 2024: O2 Academy, Bristol (sold out)

October 15 2024: O2 Academy, Glasgow (tickets)

October 17 2024: Manchester Academy, Manchester (tickets)

October 17 2024: The Roundhouse, London (sold out)

Charli xcx

November 27 2024: Co-op Live, Manchester (tickets)

November 29 2024: The O2, London (tickets)

November 28 2024: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham (tickets)

December 2 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow (tickets)

CMAT

July 26 2024: Rock Oyster, Saint Minver (tickets)

July 28 2024: Deer Shed, Topcliffe (tickets)

August 2 2024: Kendal Calling, Lake District (tickets)

August 3 2024: Glasgow Weekner, Glasgow (tickets)

August 22 2024: Alexandra Head, Cardiff (supporting New Order - tickets)

August 24 2024: Victorious Festival, Portsmouth (tickets)

August 25 2024: Big Feastival, Kingham (tickets)

August 30 2024: End of the Road Festival, Tollard Royal (tickets)

August 31 2024: Moseley Folk and Arts Festival, Birmingham (tickets)

September 1 2024: Forwards Festival, Bristol (tickets)

Corinne Bailey Rae

August 15 2024: The Wardrobe, Leeds (tickets)

August 17 2024: We Out Here Festival, Wimborne (tickets)

August 22 2024: Concorde 2, Brighton (tickets)

August 23 2024: Greenbelt Festival, Kettering (tickets)

corto.alto

July 27 2024: Green Island Festival, Manchester (tickets)

August 15 2024: We Out Here Festival, Wimborne (tickets)

November 4 2024: Thekla, Bristol (tickets)

November 9 2024: Village Underground, London (tickets)

November 10 2024: Headrow House, Leeds (tickets)

November 14 2024: Yes, Manchester (tickets)

English Teacher

Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost, Lily Fontaine and Nicholas Eden of English Teacher attend a photocall for the 2024 Mercury Music Prize 'Album of the Year' at The Langham Hotel on July 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

July 26 2024: Truck Festival, Steventon (tickets)

August 2 2024: Y Not 2024, Derby (tickets)

August 3 2024: Millennium Square, Leeds (tickets)

August 7 2024: Boardmasters Festival, Newquay (tickets)

November 12 2024: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London (tickets)

November 14 2024: O2 Ritz, Manchester (tickets)

November 16 2024: Live at Leeds In The City, Leeds (tickets)

November 18 2024: Saint Luke’s, Glasgow (tickets)

November 19 2024: Boiler Shop, Newcastle (tickets)

November 21 2024: SWX, Bristol (tickets)

Ghetts

August 3 2024: Dreamland, Margate

September 13 2024: The O2, London (More Life Festival - tickets)

Nia Archives

August 23 2024: Leeds Festival (tickets)

August 25 2024: Reading Festival (tickets)

October 30 2024: SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow (tickets)

October 31 2024: NX, Newcastle (tickets)

November 1 2024: The Warehouse Project, Manchester (tickets)

November 6 2024: O2 Academy, Bristol (tickets)

November 8 2024: O2 Academy Brixton, London (tickets)

The Last Dinner Party

August 24 2024: Reading Festival (tickets)

August 25 2024: Leeds Festival (tickets)

September 20 2024: O2 Academy, Glasgow (sold out)

September 21 2024: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester (sold out)

September 23 2024: O2 City Hall, Newcastle (sold out)

September 24 2024: O2 Academy, Leeds (sold out)

September 25 2024: Octagon Centre, Sheffield (sold out)

September 27 2024: The LCR, Norwich (sold out)

September 28 2024: The Engine Shed, Lincoln (sold out)

September 29 2024: Tramshed, Cardiff (sold out)

October 1 2024: O2 Academy, Birmingham (sold out)

October 2 2024: Rock City, Nottingham (sold out)

October 4 2024: O2 Academy, Bristol (sold out)

October 5 2024: O2 Guildhall, Southampton (sold out)

October 11 2024: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester (sold out)

October 12 2024: Mountford Hall, Liverpool (sold out)

October 14 2024: The Corn Exchange, Cambridge (sold out)

October 16 2024: Eventim Apollo, London (sold out)

October 17 2024: Eventim Apollo, London (sold out)

October 19 2024: Eventim Apollo, London (sold out)